Granada Gold bulk sampling confirms higher open pit grades

Granada Gold Mine’s (TSXV:GGM; OTC:GBBFF) latest update from its Granada gold property Rouyn-Noranda, Que., is here and it confirms significantly higher open-pit grades than drill core grades.

The first bulk sample returned a calculated gold grade of 45.6 g/t gold on 1.22 tonnes which was taken from a 3-metre strike length on the surface of the historically mined vein one. Historical open-pit mining produced 3.5 to 5.0 g/t gold from surface open pit mining and 9.0 to 10.0 g/t gold from underground. The diamond drill hole GR-19-A intersected 11.45 g/t gold from 0 to 33 metres core length where the bulk sample was taken.

The second bulk sample returned a calculated gold grade of 4.33 g/t in 500 tonnes of mineralized material on the same location as the first bulk sample of which returned 45.6 g/t gold. The 4.33 g/t gold grade did not include any native gold in the assay. The difference between the two assays of mineralized material may be attributed to the non-inclusion of native gold in the gold assay and dilution due to the blasting. Both samples were taken 400 metres east of pit 1 on vein one which returned open pit grades between 3.5 to 5.0 g/t gold.

The third bulk sample was blasted to the east of pit 1 where a bulk sample of 100,000 tonnes was previously taken out in the 1990s and graded 3.5 to 5.0 g/t gold. This recent sample was blasted in the third quarter of last year and had not been extracted or processed at Temiskaming Testing Laboratories. The gold grade is 1.6 g/t gold from the blasters drill cuttings.

To learn more, visit www.GranadaGoldMine.com.