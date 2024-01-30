Great Burnt returns 5.8% copper over 24 metres for Benton

Benton Resources (TSXV: BEX) is enjoying bonanza copper grades from the latest drilling at its Great Burnt project in south-central Newfoundland. The last five holes were drilled in the central and upper part of the deposit and returned results that both confirm and improve on historic data.

Here are highlights from the holes:

Hole GB-23-18: 4.22% copper over 8.2 metres, including 7.05% copper over 4.2 metres.

Hole G l-23-19: 0.70% copper over 11 metres, including 1.79% copper over 1 metre.

Hole GB-23-20: 3.05% copper over 17.1 metres, including 11.11% copper over 1.9 metres.

Hole GB-23-21: 5.81% copper over 24 metres, including 11.47% copper over 7 metres.

Hole GB-23-22: 3.59% copper over 21.7 metres, including 15.30% copper over 2 metres.

Benton called Phase 1 drilling at Great Burnt “extremely successful.” The previously defined limits of the deposit were expanded, and the grade and width of the deposit grew from infill and twin-hole drilling. Additional drilling is planned ahead of a new and larger resource estimate.

In addition to drilling, the company prospected and took soil geochemical samples north of the main Great Burnt deposit, where historical word identified at least five additional zones. These targets will be drilled this spring.

Benton is earning a 70% in the Great Burnt copper project and the South Pond gold-copper zones from Spruce Ridge Resources (TSXV: SHL). Spruce Ridge earlier produced a resource estimate for Great Burnt of 381,300 indicated tonnes at 2.68% copper and 663,100 inferred tonnes at 2.10% copper. The deposit is open at depth.

Read more about the Great Burnt copper project on www.BentonResources.ca.