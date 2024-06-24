Green River Gold begins placer mining on Swift River in BC

Green River Gold (CSE: CCR; OTC Pink: CCRRF) has begun mining on its 100%-owned, full permitted Wabi claims on the Swift River. The claims are located about 45 minutes from the company’s field headquarters in Quesnel, BC.

Perry Little, Green River's president and CEO said in a release, "With gold prices at current levels, we see the possibility of creating significant cash flow from our placer mining assets. It is our goal to create sufficient revenue from operations to eventually cover at least our annual operating costs so that any money we raise in the capital markets goes directly to exploration or acquisitions. Our primary focus remains the Quesnel nickel project and our other mineral properties."

Green River also owns the Kymar and Fontaine precious metals properties and the Quesnel nickel property, both of which are in BC.

Green River holds six placer mining claims that total 255 ha on the Swift River, which has a history of this sort of mining that dates back to the Cariboo gold rush in the 1870s. The company has several other placer claims in the Cariboo district, some of which it has rented out for cash.

Green River is affiliated with Gold Rush Supplies, which builds placer mining equipment and provides mining supplies from a retail location in the building it shares with Green River.

