Guanajuato Silver selects Micromine

Major metals producer, Guanajuato Silver, has chosen Micromine as their primary geological and mine design software provider. Micromine Origin and Micromine Beyond software will soon be implemented across four active mine sites – El Cubo, Valenciana, San Ignacio, and Topia.

Guanajuato Silver says it chose Origin and Beyond due to the comprehensive functionality, which has enabled them to replace multiple geological modeling, mapping, and mine design applications with Micromine's all-in-one solution.

Guanajuato Silver also placed high importance on access to multi-language training and support for their rapidly growing team. Micromine has responded to this need by hosting in-person training sessions with over 50 users on-site in Guanajuato, Mexico.

The implementation of Origin and Beyond is the first step in the ongoing relationship between Guanajuato Silver and Micromine. The organizations are currently collaborating on a program to support mining students in the Guanajuato region, in developing the technical skills required for their future careers.

"We believe both Micromine Origin and Micromine Beyond will enhance the performance of our mine exploration and engineering teams. By consolidating multiple software licences into one comprehensive package, we have been able to reduce our software costs while optimizing workflows," said James Anderson, chairman & CEO of Guanajuato Silver.

