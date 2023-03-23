Hard-Line launches bucket assist add-on to teleop

In industries like mining, more companies are adopting remote control, teleoperation, and automation solutions to keep their workers safe. This year at CONEXPO 2023, Hard-Line launched bucket assist; an add-on feature to Hard-line 's TeleOp systems that gives the operators a visual representation of the position of the boom and bucket in relation to the ground.

Hard-Line’s says this feature will ensure increased productivity and efficiency, as it’s designed to bring the machine operator closer to the machine without leaving their teleop control stations, thus increasing productivity while continuing to keep the machine operator at a safe distance.

“Tactile feedback from the machine is crucial for any machine operator to judge the position and placement for optimum productivity,” said Phil Pelland, vice-president of sales at Hard-Line.

To learn more about the company and/or its products visit www.Hard-line.com.