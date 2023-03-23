Hard-Line launches bucket assist add-on to teleop

In industries like mining, more companies are adopting remote control, teleoperation, and automation solutions to keep their workers safe. This year at […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff March 23, 2023 At 1:31 pm
Hard-Line solutions has introduced an add-on for its TeleOp software. Hard-Line photo

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

In industries like mining, more companies are adopting remote control, teleoperation, and automation solutions to keep their workers safe. This year at CONEXPO 2023, Hard-Line launched bucket assist; an add-on feature to Hard-line 's TeleOp systems that gives the operators a visual representation of the position of the boom and bucket in relation to the ground.

Hard-Line’s says this feature will ensure increased productivity and efficiency, as it’s designed to bring the machine operator closer to the machine without leaving their teleop control stations, thus increasing productivity while continuing to keep the machine operator at a safe distance.

“Tactile feedback from the machine is crucial for any machine operator to judge the position and placement for optimum productivity,” said Phil Pelland, vice-president of sales at Hard-Line.

To learn more about the company and/or its products visit www.Hard-line.com.  

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Mar 28 2023 - Mar 29 2023
International Conference and Expo on chemical engineering and catalysis
Apr 18 2023 - Apr 20 2023
2023 Mining Health and Safety Conference
Apr 19 2023 - Apr 20 2023
Graphene & 2D Materials 2023,USA
Apr 24 2023 - Apr 26 2023
International Summit on Graphene and 2D Materials

Related Posts