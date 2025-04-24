Harvest Gold receives all provincial permits for Mousseau project

Harvest Gold (TSXV: HVG) announced it has successfully received all required government / ATI permits, providing the company latitude for selecting drill targets in the northern and central areas of the Mosseau project. The project spans 147 claims totaling 7265.88 ha (72.66 sq.km). The project is located just east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon in Quebec.

The company has prioritized targets in the northern area. The company’s geological team has finalized targets in the central area. This team expects that process to be completed within the next two weeks. Harvest Gold continues to work with government regulatory authorities and First Nation communities to ensure proper consultation and compliance with all environmental and operational requirements.

Harvest Gold, president and CEO, Rick Mark, stated: “This set of government approvals clears the path to drilling in late spring/early summer. Our team has worked diligently to secure these permits and now turns to finalizing drill targets at Mosseau, which are being identified through an extensive compilation of historical data and Harvest Gold’s recent geological and geochemical surveys. This marks a significant milestone for the Company as it advances exploration efforts to unlock the potential of our flagship Mosseau project.”

In Quebec, an authorization for impact-causing exploration work (ATI) is a permit introduced by the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF). This permit became mandatory on May 6, 2024. This authorization is required before conducting certain mineral exploration activities, including diamond drilling. The ATI aims to enhance transparency, ensure that the concerns of local municipalities and Indigenous communities are considered, and promote harmonious land use.

An ATI is valid for two years and can be renewed, subject to compliance with regulatory conditions. The ATI permits allow the company flexibility for the upcoming drill programs in 2025-2026 as well as any necessary follow-up in the next few years.

