Haver and Boecker Niagara to showcase engineering prowess at AGG1

Haver and Boecker Niagara - a leading provider in screening, pelletizing and mineral processing plants and systems – will be showcasing its engineering strength at AGG1 with full-size portable plant. Haver and Boecker Niagara will display its engineering expertise with a full-size Niagara F-class portable plant at the World of Asphalt/AGG1 2025. The conference will be hosted in St. Louis, Missouri from March 25-27, 2025. Haver and Boecker Niagara will highlight the latest innovations designed to maximize efficiency, durability and performance in aggregates operations.



Julie Andras, Haver and Boecker Niagara’s director of marketing, stated, “We wanted to flex our muscles at this year’s AGG1 and ‘wow’ showgoers by rolling in our full-size F-class portable plant. It will be an exciting focal point for attendees, and we’re excited to talk with them about the machine’s features that can take their aggregates operation to the next level.”



The company’s F-class portable plant on display will feature a double-eccentric shaft assembly that maintains constant g-force during startup, shutdown and extreme conditions, including overloading and surging. Its custom-built chassis holds the vibrating screen and periphery equipment, such as crushers or conveyors, to customize the plant depending on operational needs.

Company officials mentioned the plant allows users to get it up and running quickly, with a hydraulic system providing setup in less than 30 minutes. It also offers easy maintenance as the vibrating screen can be lowered in less than five minutes for easy screen media changeouts. Inclined, circular motion technology uses gravity to help move material down the screen deck, reducing pegging as well as energy and horsepower requirements.



Karen Thompson, president of Haver and Boecker Niagara’s North American and Australian operations, commented, “Despite being longtime exhibitors at AGG1, we still feel a sense of excitement each year when the show comes around. It’s a great event to catch up with current and potential customers about their business, what’s been going well, what hasn’t and how we can help them improve their operation. This year, we have the exciting opportunity to present an educational seminar about diagnostics. And that, I’m sure, will be a big topic in the booth, too, as everyone wants to optimize their operational capabilities.”



Wilm Schulz, service manager at Haver and Boecker Niagara, will present the educational session, “Maximizing Equipment Productivity Through Diagnostics,” where he will discuss how diagnostics work with aggregates producers’ equipment. Schulz will also educate the audience about the differences between types of monitoring systems: point-in-time and continual. To learn more about Haver and Boecker Niagara’s global mineral processing technologies, visit www.HaverNiagara.com.



