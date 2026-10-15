Haver & Boecker Niagara taps Bryan Holt to lead northeast US sales

Haver & Boecker Niagara announced Bryan Holt as the company’s new certified sales manager for the northeast territory in the U.S.

Haver & Boecker Niagara has named Bryan Holt as its new certified sales manager for the northeast territory in the U.S.

In this role, Holt will lead sales efforts and customer support throughout the region under the direction of vice-president of sales Steve Dery. Holt will focus on strengthening relationships with new and existing customers.

“Bringing Bryan on board is beneficial from both a customer and company standpoint,” Dery said in a company news release. “Customers in Bryan’s territory will quickly learn why he was chosen for this role, experiencing firsthand the positive impacts of his people-first approach as he helps their operations reach peak productivity.”

Holt joins Haver & Boecker Niagara following four years as a territory manager working in the organics recycling industry. He also previously owned and operated a full-service tree care company with his brother.

“Watching customers grow and succeed is one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve felt as a professional,” Holt said. “I’m incredibly excited to watch both current and new customers reach and exceed their goals.”