Hayward Gordon launches new division for global mining sector

Since the acquisition of Hayward Gordon ULC by EBARA Corporation in September 2022, Hayward Gordon has been strategically evaluating areas for growth and focus. As part of this strategic review, effective March 2024, Hayward Gordon has established a mining group dedicated to supporting its customers worldwide.

The mining group will be led by John Pascual, a veteran of Hayward Gordon with over 25 years of experience. The mining group will be supported by a team of application engineers and technical specialists who bring extensive mining and mineral processing expertise. This team is committed to delivering leading-edge technologies, innovative solutions and unparalleled customer service.

Leveraging EBARA's extensive global presence with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and over one hundred sales and service locations worldwide, the mining group will ensure localized support and service to meet its global customer base's unique needs and requirements. This network will enable the mining group to provide timely and efficient solutions, enhancing customer experiences.

As part of this new initiative, Hayward Gordon aims to expand its product portfolio through development, partnerships, and acquisitions. This strategic approach will enable Hayward Gordon to continue delivering exceptional value to their customers, addressing their evolving needs and challenges in the mining industry.

"We are excited to announce the formation of our mining group, which marks a significant step in our commitment to serving the mining industry," said Yusuke Nagatani, Hayward Gordon's president and CEO. "With our strong leadership, dedicated team, and global network, we are well-positioned to drive growth and innovation in this dynamic sector."