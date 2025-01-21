Heilbronn salt mine deploys advanced proximity detection system for underground mining

Heilbronn salt mine – owned by German-based Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG – announced that it successfully deployed the OEM-agnostic Newtrax advanced proximity detection system (APDS). The company designed the detection system in order to expand the mine’s existing underground safety technology. The operation is one of Western Europe’s largest salt producers. Newtrax – a leading supplier of digital tech in underground mining – was acquired by Sandvik in 2019.

With a remarkable production capacity of nearly five million tons annually, Heilbronn faces typical safety challenges due to limited visibility and the interaction of light and heavy vehicles during operations.

Christian Ponisch, a mining engineer with the company, commented. “Safety is a top priority at Heilbronn mine, and the Newtrax Advanced Proximity Detection System has proven to be a valuable addition to our operations. Its ability to prevent collisions and enhance situational awareness has fulfilled our expectations. We are particularly impressed with the system’s scalability and the support provided by Sandvik’s team in Germany, which has been instrumental in ensuring successful deployment and operation.”

Designed to improve safety and optimize operational efficiency, the scalable OEM-agnostic safety solution enables advanced proximity detection, providing both advisory and intervention controls for safer and more efficient operations. This innovative technology is designed to mitigate the risks of injuries, fatalities and collisions involving pedestrians, light vehicles and heavy equipment in complex underground environments. The system provides unparalleled situational awareness and control by effectively addressing pedestrian safety concerns and mitigating collisions between light and heavy vehicles.

Malte Huben of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions added, "By effectively addressing critical safety challenges, APDS not only safeguards workers but also minimizes downtime, enabling smoother and more efficient operations.”

When combined with Location Tracking, part of OptiMine MDP, APDS further enables mine supervisors and safety personnel to identify high-risk areas and take appropriate actions, significantly improving safety and operational efficiency. According to Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, this deployment at the Heilbronn mine highlights the significant impact this company is making in elevating safety standards.

More information is posted on www.home.sandvik/en/.