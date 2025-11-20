Honey Badger unearths dual precious metal zones

Honey Badger Silver (TSXV: TUF; US-OTCQB: HBEIF) revealed the discovery of two new silver-gold-lead-zinc zones from their recent soil sampling and prospecting program at the Plata project in the Yukon. The company named these zones "Pimento" and "Inferno".

Chad Williams, the company's executive chairman, stated: "Plata has exceptional potential. I have never seen a property in my career with this many different types of mineral occurrences in such varied geologic settings in so many areas,"

He added: "We've identified a large geochemical anomaly over the Inferno zone in conjunction with important field observations like the presence of copper sulfide-bearing sheeted quartz veins, altered felsic intrusions, and hornfels altered host rock, all of which suggest the potential for a large silver-gold system. Inferno is another high-priority follow-up area for the 2026 field season. Pimento is yet another new area of silver-gold-lead-zinc mineralization located ~2.3 km northwest of the high-grade silver and gold-bearing Ajo zone. Plata is a truly exceptional property with tremendous mineral endowment that we are excited to get back to for additional fieldwork and expected drilling in 2026."

In the summer of 2025, Honey Badger completed an extensive fieldwork program at Plata. The program focused on soil sampling and prospecting, aiming to identify new silver and gold zones. They collected 1,027 soil samples and 115 rock samples, leading to the discovery of several new silver-gold-lead-zinc zones including Canela and Pimento. The program also identified significant geochemical anomalies in the Inferno zone area.

The Inferno zone showed a broad 2.3 km x 1 km antimony anomaly with local elevated silver and gold anomalies. The strongest part of this anomaly coincided with a 1100 m x 400 m gold-in-soil anomaly, with gold values reaching up to 74 ppb. The company also noted elevated silver, tellurium, and bismuth values in this area.

The newly discovered Pimento zone, located about 2.3 km northwest of the Ajo zone, yielded rock samples with grades of up to 0.15 g/t gold, 44.3 g/t silver, 0.14% lead, and 0.39% zinc. This area had never been previously documented, representing a brand-new mineralization zone on the property.

Honey Badger planned to review the new assay data over the winter, combining it with historical drilling, soil and grab samples, as well as geophysical and structural data. They aimed to prepare for follow-up fieldwork and expected drilling in 2026.

More information is posted at www.HoneyBadgerSilver.com.