Hudbay and AGG set to double critical mineral shipments from Port of Churchill

Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) announced a significant expansion of their critical mineral export partnership with Hudbay Minerals (TSX, NYSE: HBM). This year Hudbay and AGG will double the volume of critical minerals shipped through the Port of Churchill. AGG also plans to triple current critical mineral storage capacity at the Port of Churchill, setting the stage for the continued growth of critical mineral exports from the Port of Churchill.

The Arctic Gateway Group is an Indigenous- and community-owned Manitoba company that owns and operates the Port of Churchill, Canada’s only Arctic seaport serviced by rail, as well as the Hudson Bay Railway, which runs from The Pas to Churchill.

This announcement comes after last year’s successful shipment of zinc concentrate from the Port of Churchill to international markets.

Chris Avery, CEO of Arctic Gateway group, commented, “AGG is proud to work with Hudbay as we continue to ramp up our operations and are on a strong growth pathway. We’ve restored the Hudson Bay Railway to the best condition it has been in over 25 years, and we’re keeping it strong by investing in new advanced new railway tools. We’ve proven that we’re ready to haul, store and export Western Canada’s critical minerals to international markets and have secured the confidence of private sector partners to do so. Most important, we’re 100% owned by a local Canadian group – meaning our business success will directly translate into local benefits for Indigenous and Bayline ownership communities.”

As a result, 2025 will see more work undertaken to upgrade the Port of Churchill and prepare for future import and export growth, including planning for wharf rebuilding, dredging preparation, grain elevator maintenance and upgrades, facility investments, and long-term site design improvements to meet the needs of current and future customers.

Rob Carter, Hudbay’s vice president of the Manitoba business unit, stated, “We see tremendous potential in Arctic Gateway, especially for increased shipments of critical minerals through the Port of Churchill. These minerals are essential for the technologies that will power our future, and they are abundant in Manitoba. We are committed to working alongside our partners to create a thriving and sustainable future for this region and for all Manitobans, leveraging the Port of Churchill and Hudson Bay Railway as a vital export gateway. The future of the Port of Churchill and Manitoba's critical mineral sector is bright and Hudbay is ready to play a leading role in that future.”

AGG had a historic construction season in 2024, completing significant upgrades along the Hudson Bay Railway between The Pas and Churchill, Manitoba. This work included: 2.3 million feet of spot surfacing, 119,965 new railway ties, three major crossing rehabilitations, and over 1,600 cars of ballast; the use of modern railway monitoring technology, including drones, LiDAR, and artificial intelligence to maintain high track quality in ways that were not possible in the past, cutting travel time by 10% between The Pas and Churchill, representing a savings of three hours.

Avery added, “The Port of Churchill and Hudson Bay Railway are open for business, and ready to make Canada’s supply chains stronger and economy more resilient. We offer capacity and optionality to help make sure the vast resources of Western Canada get to foreign markets.”

More information is posted at www.ArcticGateway.com and www.HudBayMinerals.com.