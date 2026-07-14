HydroGraph inks 10‑year acetylene deal with Western International

Employee weighing Fractal Graphene. Credit: HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power (CSE: HG) and Western International Gas & Cylinders have signed an agreement for a long-term supply of acetylene gas for HydroGraph’s graphene production facility, to be located in Bellville, Texas.

Under the agreement, HydroGraph will purchase acetylene directly from Western International via pipeline for an initial 10-year term, with options for renewal. Acetylene is the primary feedstock of the company’s Hyperion Reactors, which convert hydrocarbons into pure synthetic graphene products.

The companies also signed a lease agreement for land located at Western International’s Bellville facility. The site will host HydroGraph’s new manufacturing facility.

Kjirstin Breure, the CEO of HydroGraph, called the agreement a “major milestone.” She added, “Western International is an ideal partner for HydroGraph, combining large-scale feedstock production capabilities with deep operational expertise in safety, permitting, compliance and infrastructure management.”

Brian Renouf, the president of Western International, said, “The dedicated pipeline connection and long-term supply agreement with HydroGraph create a strong foundation for domestic production of advanced materials while leveraging existing infrastructure designed to ensure continuous, safe and reliable feedstock delivery.”

When finished, the facility is expected to be approximately 3,700 m2, with an estimated cost of US$5 million. HydroGraph said it is targeting a production capacity of up to 325 tonnes of its flagship Fractal Graphene per year.

The site is expected to open in the first half of 2027.