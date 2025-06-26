IAAC begins impact assessment for proposed Shaakichiuwaanaan project

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting an impact assessment for the proposed Shaakichiuwaanaan mining project, a new open-pit and underground lithium mine located east of Radisson, Quebec.

Patriot Battery Metals – the private proponent – has proposed the construction, operation, decommissioning and closure of a new hybrid open-pit and underground lithium mine. As proposed, the Shaakichiuwaanaan mining project would include an ore processing plant, a water treatment plant a workers' camp, and storage areas for waste rock, tailings and ore. The mine would produce 49,500 tonnes of ore per day over a mine-life of about 24 years.

As part of the planning phase in the impact assessment process, IAAC has invited Indigenous peoples and the general public to review and provide feedback on the draft tailored impact statement guidelines and the draft public participation plan .

The draft guidelines outline the specific factors to be considered in the assessment of the project and provide direction to the proponent, Patriot Battery Metals, on the studies and information required in its impact statement. The draft plan explains how the public will be engaged throughout the review process and provides details on how and when public participation opportunities will take place for each phase of the impact assessment.

On February 6, 2025, the IAAC and the Cree Nation Government signed an agreement to ensure the involvement of the Crees in the impact assessment of the Shaakichiuwaanaan mining project.

On May 28, 2025, IAAC collaborated with the Cree Nation Government to determine that the Shaakichiuwaanaan Mining Project requires an impact assessment.

The agreement delegates all aspects of the impact assessment to a joint assessment committee (the Committee), composed of members of IAAC and the Cree Nation Government. Final decision-making, however, remains the responsibility of the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change.

On May 28, 2025, IAAC – in collaboration with the Cree Nation Government – determined that an impact assessment was required for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Mining Project.

