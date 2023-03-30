ICMM, CharIN tackle technical bottlenecks to charging BEVs

The challenge of electrifying mining haul trucks is taking a step forward with the launch of the CharIN and ICMM mining taskforce. It will address technical bottlenecks around the interoperability of battery-electric charging systems to move the industry closer to zero carbon emissions.

Diesel-powered mining vehicles currently account for between 40% to 50% of emissions at a mine site, and that number can be as high as 80%. So any undertaking to hasten the adoption of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) is critical to reaching net-zero.

CharIN has over 300 members in the e-mobility community which offer unique access to specify and test new technologies in a timely manner. ICMM has 26 company members who provide industry expertise and access to a range of operations in different geological and environmental conditions.

Taskforce participants, including BHP, Rio Tinto, Shell, ABB, and GHD, will define requirements and test interoperable charging solutions in mining operations. This will help define the needs for both a high-power stationary charging plug and a dynamic (in motion) charging interface for use on mining sites.

Beyond mining, potential future applications of this technology could extend into other sectors where high-power charging and ruggedized charging solutions are required, such as rail, aviation, construction, and marine industries.

Learn more about CharIN’s mission at www.CharIN.global and about the ICMM at www.ICMM.com.