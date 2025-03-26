Impact Assessment Agency seeks input on changes to Lynn Lake gold project

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is now soliciting public comment on the Lynn Lake gold project, an open pit gold mine located north of Winnipeg, near Lynn Lake, Manitoba. The IAAC is holding a public comment period as part of the post-decision phase of the project.

The Lynn Lake project has been in the news. The provincial government held a groundbreaking ceremony this past Tuesday where public officials celebrated Alamos Gold’s project as the first new gold mine in Manitoba in 15 years.

Premier Wab Kinew said in an interview with Global News that getting the mine — which he referred to as a “generational expansion project” for northern Manitoba — to the construction phase within 18 months of taking office is a proud moment for his government.

“Alamos Gold’s generational expansion project will benefit Indigenous nations and northern Manitoba with hundreds of good jobs,” Kinew said.

“Now more than ever, we need to create economic opportunities in our province and lay the groundwork for new trade partnerships.”

The IAAC’s public comment period cannot change the project approval decision. It is only relating to proposed amendments to the decision statements and to the providing of feedback.

Alamos Gold must comply with certain legally binding conditions when the project was approved in 2023. The company must advise IAAC of any proposed changes to the project that may result in adverse environmental effects.

Since then, the proponent has submitted information to IAAC regarding proposed project changes. The proponent wishes to adjust the discharge location for water from two existing flooded pits at the Gordon Site. The company is proposing to change the location from Farley Lake to the Hughes River.

IAAC has extended an invitation to Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the analysis of these changes. The Impact Assessment Agency has reminded the public to submit comments online by 11:59 p.m. on April 24, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format or in an Indigenous language can contact IAAC by writing to conditions@iaac-aeic.gc.ca.

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80140). IAAC's draft analysis report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project changes are also available on the registry.

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit the IAAC's website at canada.ca/iaac.