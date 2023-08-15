Imperial cuts 0.31% Cu, 0.50 g/t Au over 230 metres at Mount Polley 

Imperial Metals (TSX:III) reported assays from the five final holes of the second phase of the Mount Polley 2023 exploration program. The mine is located 56 km east of Williams Lake, B.C. A notable interval of 230.1 metres grading 0.31% copper and 0.50 g/t gold starting at a depth of 7.2 metres was returned from hole SD-23-172.

Both phases of this year’s drilling were conducted in an underexplored area between the Springer and Cariboo zones. Results confirmed the dimensions of the Springer mineralization. The company believes the zone has good potential to be upgraded to reserves from resources.

Highlights of the final holes include:

SD-23-172 – 320.1 metres at 0.31% copper and 0.50 g/t gold, including 71.6 metres at 0.41% copper and 0.62 g/t gold, and a further 100 metres at 0.33% copper and 0.57 g/t gold.

SD-23-173 – 80 metres grading 0.55% copper and 0.69 g/t gold, and 8.1 metres at 0.50% copper and 0.62 g/t gold.

SD-23-174 – 251 metres grading 0.36% copper and 0.37 g/t gold, including 55 metres at 0.59% copper and 0.73 g/t gold.

SD-23-176 – 107.5 metres grading 0.34% copper and 0.39 g/t gold, including 22.5 metres at 0.52% copper and 0.58 g/t gold.

SD-23-177 – 222 metres grading 0.34 % copper and 0.31 g/t gold, and 50 metres at 0.61% copper and 0.63 g/t gold.

Brian Kynoch, president of Imperial, said, “There continues to be opportunity to expand the Springer mineralization, especially at depth, and a follow-up program will be designed to further test the Springer zone. The results of this year’s drilling will be integrated into the block model and the life of mine plan for Mount Polley will be updated.”

The Mount Polley mine, 100% owned by Imperial, produced 6.2 million lb. of copper and 12,078 oz. of gold in 2022.

More information is posted on www.MountPolley.com or www.ImperialMetals.com.