Imperial cuts 163 metres at 0.5% copper and 0.52 g/t gold at Mount Polley 

Imperial Metals (TSX:III) successfully intersected copper-gold mineralization in the five holes drilled in an underexplored area at the Mount Polley mine near Williams Lake, B.C. The area was between the Springer and the Cariboo zones.

The best intersection was 162.5 metres grading 0.50% copper and 0.52 g/t gold in hole DS-23-167 beginning 30 metres from the surface.

Successful further drilling will increase the resource in the Springer zone and with the proximity to existing mining and planned pits, mineralization discovered in this area has a good potential to be converted from resource to reserve. Such a discovery might extend the life of the Mount Polley mine.

The Springer zone contains most of the reserves in the current mine plan. Historic drilling in the Springer zone confirms that the mineralization continues 250 metres below the currently planned Springer pit and that it is open to the east.

Here are the highlights from all five holes:

SD-23-163: 85 metres grading 0.27% copper and 0.31 g/t gold and 210 metres at 0.20% copper and 0.31 g/t gold;

SD-23-164: 451 metres at 0.26% copper and 0.37 g/t gold (including 103.3 metres at 0.40% copper and 0.38 g/t gold) and 85 metres at 0.40% copper and 0.76 g/t gold;

SD-23-165: 182.5 metres grading 0.35% copper and 0.67 g/t gold (including 117.5 metres at 0.40% copper and 0.65 g/t gold);

SD-23-166: 159 metres grading 0.46% copper and 0.57 g/t gold; and

SD-23-167: 162.5 metres grading 0.50% copper and 0.52 g/t gold (including 47.5 metres at 0.82% copper and 0.81 g/t gold.

Imperial plans to continue drilling the untested gap between the Springer and Cariboo pits at depth. Preliminary pit design work will also be done to determine how these drilling results may impact future pit designs.

More information about Mount Polley is posted on www.ImperialMetals.com.