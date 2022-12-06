Impossible Metals Eureka 1 vehicle completes trial

Impossible Metals announced that its first autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) has successfully completed its first trial of selectively harvesting rocks in an […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff December 6, 2022 At 2:42 pm
A virtual depiction of the Eureka 1 collecting rocks from the sea floor. Credit: Impossible Metals

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Impossible Metals announced that its first autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) has successfully completed its first trial of selectively harvesting rocks in an underwater environment.

Called ‘Eureka 1,’ the AUV is one of the company’s latest projects, focused on AI driven underwater rock collecting, in what the company says is an effort to promote green energy solutions.  

“This shallow water milestone demonstrates progression of our principles of avoiding serious harm to the seabed by replacing dredging technology with an alternative that prevents biodiversity loss and large sediment plumes” said Oliver Gunasekara, CEO & co-founder of Impossible metals.

The machine’s approach for collection of polymetallic nodules, according to the company, is based on the use of AI software that can recognize rocks rich in battery metals and pick them up, without disturbing rocks or destroying animal habitat. The company credits the machine’s buoyancy engine – preventing it from dragging along the seafloor – and an underwater robotic arm as its biggest enabling factors. 

Currently, the company has plans for large scale development of the AUV by 2026. 

For more information, visit www.ImpossibleMetals.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Dec 13 2022 - Dec 13 2022
NY SME’s 3rd Thought Leaders in Mining symposium LOOKING FORWARD – HOW TO BEST MANAGE RISKS IMPACTING MINERAL, ENERGY AND MINING SUPPLY CHAINS
Feb 08 2023 - Feb 09 2023
Asia-Pacific EV Charging Infrastructure 2023
Feb 13 2023 - Feb 14 2023
Physical Conference – Middle East Drilling & Completions 2023
Feb 13 2023 - Feb 15 2023
Geo Week

Related Posts