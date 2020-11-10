Independence drills near-surface gold and silver at 3Ts in BC

Ted-Mint vein section Credit: Independence Gold

Independence Gold has released assay results for two holes completed at its wholly owned, 52-sq.-km 3Ts project in central B.C. One of these holes hit a long, high-grade gold-silver interval from near surface, returning 67.6 metres of 3.63 g/t gold and 132.83 g/t silver starting at 51 metres. This intercept includes higher-grade intervals, such as 5 metres of 11.38 g/t gold and 779.4 g/t silver from 54 metres and 4 metres of 33.34 g/t gold and 195.5 g/t silver from 110 metres.

The second drillhole returned 1 metre of 5.84 g/t gold and 66 g/t silver from 129 metres.

The two intercepts tested the Ted-Mint offset vein, which is in a faulted contact between the Ted and Mint veins to the north and south.

Based on the release, the 67.6-metre interval reported today is the widest vein interval reported from the property to date, and is made up of a semi-continuous quartz-carbonate vein. The Ted-Mint vein system remains open at depth and along strike.

There are 12 known mineralized quartz-carbonate epithermal veins at 3Ts, with a 2014 resource estimate for Tommy and Ted-Mint defining 5.5 million inferred tonnes, at 2.52 g/t gold and 71.5 g/t silver, for a total of 441,000 gold oz. and 12.5 million silver ounces.

The 3Ts project is 185 km southwest of Prince George and 20 km from Artemis Gold’s Blackwater gold project.

For more information, visit www.InGold.ca.