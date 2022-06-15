Independence Gold hits 26.7 metres of 8 g/t Au, 49.48 g/t Ag at 3Ts project

Independence Gold (TSXV: IGO; OTC: IEGCF) has received additional assays from its winter drill program at the 3Ts project, which it recently completed for a total of 4,182 metres in 17 holes. The project comprises 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 ha in the Nechako Plateau region of central B.C. It is situated approximately 185 km southwest of the city of Prince George and 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold's Blackwater project.

The 3Ts property covers an epithermal quartz-carbonate vein system within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres to more than 900 metres and true widths up to 25 metres.

The winter drill program is designed to infill the significant gaps within historical drilling of the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems, as well as to test new targets identified during the 2021 exploration and geophysical programs. Core samples were also collected over a broader range of host rocks to test for the potential of lower-grade mineralization occurring around the veins.

The mineralized quartz veins on the 3Ts property currently have a combined inferred resource of 5.45 million tonnes grading 2.52 g/t gold and 71.5 g/t silver, for 441,000 oz. of contained gold and 12.54 million oz. of contained silver. This resource is expected to be updated this summer after incorporating the latest drilling results.

The new assays included five drill holes (3TS-22-01 through 05) that all targeted the Ted-Mint system, an area with several large north-striking epithermal quartz veins that have been identified on surface over a 900-metre strike length by 175-metre width. It remains open in all directions and at depth. Four of the holes returned precious metal values as well as some anomalous base metal values. The highlight was drill hole 3TS-22-01, which intersected 26.7 metres grading 8 g/t gold and 49.48 g/t silver, and 19.7 metres grading 2.89 g/t gold and 89.03 g/t silver further down. Hole 3TS-22-03 also intercepted 5.8 metres of 5.97 g/t gold and 49.66 g/t silver.

These assays follow up on the significant results earlier this month from five other holes (3TS-22-11, 12, 13, 16 and 17), which included an intercept of 30.1 metres grading 4.99 g/t gold and 53.3 g/t silver (3TS-22-11).

The remaining seven drill holes are currently being analyzed and results are pending. These include five further holes testing the Ted-Mint system, and two drill holes into the Balrog geophysical anomaly identified in 2021.

For additional information, visit www.ingold.ca.