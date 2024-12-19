Independence Gold updates on winter drilling at 3Ts project

Independence Gold (TSXV: IGO; OTCQB: IEGCF) has provided updates on its winter drilling program for its ongoing 3Ts project. The 3Ts project is located about 185 km southwest of Prince George, British Columbia. The project is comprised of seventeen mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 ha in the Nechako Plateau region of central B.C.

To date, the company has completed twelve drill holes for a total of 3,222 metres. Independence Gold has focused ten of the drill holes on the Ted-Mint and Tommy vein systems to obtain additional information for an updated resource model. Drilling teams evaluated the continuation of the Ian vein system at depth through the remaining two holes. They also began the first exploration drilling of the Alf veins.

The company has logged the completed drill cores and sent them to SGS Labs for analysis. The exploration camp is currently under care and maintenance for the holiday break and operations will resume in early January 2025 with the expanded 10,000-metres drill program. The mineral explorer has scheduled to run its drill program through the winter and into spring 2025.

Please refer to this website for a map showing the veins and sample locations.

In 2022, the company released an inferred resource estimate for the mineralized veins on the 3Ts project using the new national instrument 43-101 inferred resource estimate. These estimates include the 2019-2022 diamond drill program. The Tommy and Ted-Mint veins combined contain a NI 43-101 inferred resource estimated to be 4,469,297 tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold and 96.26 g/t silver, at a cutoff grade of 0.4 g/t gold equivalent in-pit and 2.01 g/t gold equivalent underground, containing 522,330 ounces of gold and 13,831,415 ounces of silver.

Independence Gold is a mineral exploration company with holdings in British Columbia and Yukon. Additional information is posted on www.InGold.ca.