Indigenous consortium secures B.C. export terminal tied to critical minerals

The Nisga’a Nation, Tahltan Nation Development Limited Partnership (TNDLP), and Arrow Transportation Systems (Arrow Transportation) are pleased to announce they have formed a strategic joint venture, the Portland Canal Holdings Limited Partnership. The partnership, through its wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into a binding share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Stewart Bulk Terminals Limited which owns and operates the Port of Stewart bulk terminal.

The Nisga'a Nation is located in Nass Valley, northwest of Terrace, BC. Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) is the business partner of TNDLP – the business arm of the Tahltan Nation – and owned by Iskut Band, Tahltan Band and Tahltan Central Government. The Port of Stewart’s bulk terminal is a deep-sea shipping terminal that is fully permitted and whose primary purpose is to facilitate the transportation of critical minerals, such as copper concentrate, from the region to market – including from Newmont’s Brucejack and Red Chris mines which are in the territories of the Nisga’a Nation and Tahltan Nation.

David Eby, premier of British Columbia, commented: “The port in Stewart is an important hub that will support the dramatic expansion in critical minerals and metals production, coming from our work with First Nations and major mining companies in the Northwest. This joint venture is a great example of what can be achieved when you see an opportunity and work to make it a reality. We are proud to support this partnership – it furthers reconciliation and creates good jobs for people while demonstrating how British Columbia will become Canada’s new economic engine.”

The acquisition is subject to customary conditions and is expecting to close in the coming months. The partnership is concurrently in the process of launching a new transportation business by consolidating two regional trucking operations: Arrow Transportation’s Stewart Trucking Division and Tahltan-Arrow Transportation Limited Partnership (a partnership between a subsidiary of Arrow Transportation and TNDLP) that delivers bulk transportation and logistics solutions within Tahltan territory. The strategic joint venture will operate its Port of Stewart Bulk Terminal business through its wholly owned subsidiary,

Tim Bell, executive vice president of Arrow Group of Companies, said: “Arrow is honoured to work with the Tahltan Nation and the Nisga’a Nation on this strategic venture. By consolidating the port terminal and our regional trucking operations, we are creating a vertically integrated supply chain that improves efficiency, enhances safety, and creates long-term, high-quality jobs for all employees. This project reflects our shared commitment to working with Indigenous communities as equal stakeholders, building capacity, advancing economic reconciliation and unlocking generational opportunities. We are proud to be part of this legacy investment in regional prosperity, one that will deliver lasting value and strengthen Northwestern British Columbia’s position in the global resource economy.”

Portland Canal Terminal Limited Partnership, and its Transportation business through Portland Canal Transportation Limited Partnership. Ownership of the strategic joint venture includes equal ownership for each partner in the port and transportation businesses, equal representation on the board of directors, and an equal right for each partner to the profits generated by both businesses.

Acquiring this blue-chip port infrastructure and consolidating transportations services is a unique and strategic opportunity for the Nisga’a Nation and Tahltan Nation – and their partner - to help deliver critical minerals from mine to market. Northwest BC is home to more than 50% of the province's exploration and mining sector. By strategically supporting the flow of critical minerals, the Nisga’a and Tahltan Nations are now positioned to optimize revenue generation, create new business opportunities, and further stimulate economic growth within their respective economies and the wider economies of BC, Canada, and beyond.

Chief Marie Quock of the Iskut Band, stated: "Through this partnership, TNDC on behalf of the Tahltan Nation is securing greater control over our mineral resources, another crucial step for our journey towards economic sovereignty, sustainable development, and a legacy of prosperity for future Tahltans.”

As part of its Northwest Strategy – an approach to mining development that combines economic growth, reconciliation and conservation – the province of BC has provided a $5 million grant to Tahltan and Nisga’a Nations to support the purchase of the Port of Stewart bulk terminal. To support the Port of Stewart bulk terminal’s long-term growth as a regional hub, Newmont is strengthening the already established partnerships with the Nisga’a and Tahltan Nations, and providing the port’s new owners the commercial certainty needed to move forward with confidence.

More information is posted on www.Arrow.ca, www.Tndc.ca, and www.NisgaaNation.ca.