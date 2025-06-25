Indigenous groups support Valory Resources Mine 14 project

Valory Resources has entered into six formal impact benefit agreements (IBAs) with Indigenous communities across Alberta, reinforcing its long-term commitment to meaningful engagement and shared prosperity through the development of its underground steelmaking coal project, Mine 14.

The agreements span communities across central, western and northern Alberta, including long-standing relationships in the Grande Cache region, and provide the foundations to a very successful relationship as between Valory Resources and each of the different indigenous groups.

Map showing location of the Mine 14 project.

The newly signed agreements are with the Lac Ste. Anne Métis Community Association, Driftpile Cree Nation, Louis Bull Tribe, and Sucker Creek First Nation, and provide for training for roles in underground mining, support for community-led initiatives, and measures aimed at addressing social and economic barriers through employment and opportunity.

These partnerships build on Valory’s existing IBAs with the Aseniwuche Winewak Nation and the Mountain Métis community in the Grande Cache region. They represent the culmination of more than four years of respectful engagement focused on employment, training and inclusive economic participation.

Valory President Brian MacDonald said the agreements reflect a shared commitment to sustainable development and economic inclusion.

MacDonald added: “We are honoured to have formalised these agreements after years of genuine engagement.”

Valory actively prioritizes building close, respectful relationships with Indigenous groups as a core part of its development strategy. The company grounds its engagement approach in listening, cultural understanding, and recognizing Indigenous rights and connections to land.

Valory Resources, a Canadian company, advances premium underground steelmaking coal projects in Alberta, including Blackstone and Mine 14. The company underpins its development model with robust safety, health, and environmental practices, focusing on becoming a global producer of Premium Low Volatile (PLV) steelmaking coal.

More information is posted on www.ValoryResources.com.