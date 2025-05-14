Inspiration Energy applies for permit at Rottenstone North

Inspiration Energy (CSE: ISP) has submitted a drill permit application to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for its Rottenstone North gold project, located in Northern Saskatchewan, about 115 km north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The project consists of one mineral claim covering about 4,512 ha.

Inspiration's project is directly northwest and borders Ramp Metals (TSX-V: RAMP) Rottenstone SW gold project, which reported multiple gold zones from discovery hole Ranger-01 that included 73.55 g/t gold and 19.50 g/t silver over 7.5 metres from 227 metres, including 182 g/t gold and 60.8 g/t silver over 1.5 metres from 230.0 metres.

In December 2024, Ramp Metals also announced very encouraging news, stating they had discovered new target zones on their discovery. One of these new zones, the Rush target, is directly bordering Inspiration's project. Inspiration management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Inspiration may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of similar mineralization on the Company's properties.

The project is located within the Rottenstone domain, a regional northeast-southwest geological corridor, that includes the past producing Rottenstone nickel-copper-platinum group elements-gold mine (Ni-Cu-PGE-Au), which from 1965-1968 produced some 26,057 tonnes of high-grade grading 3.28% nickel, 1.83% copper and 9.63 g/t Pt+Pd+Au (Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index #09587).

Charles Desjardins, CEO of Inspiration, stated: "This is a significant step for Inspiration and a signal of renewed focus on the growth of the company. New targets uncovered by Ramp Metals right up against our project potentially bode well for our upcoming drill programs, upon approval of our drill permit applications. This gold project is at the right address in Saskatchewan, which is one of the most business and mining friendly regions in the world. We look forward to getting drill equipment and boots on the ground, especially in light of this new discovery right at our border. Now that we have closed two financings, the company is going to embark on work and marketing programs starting this month. These are very exciting times for Inspiration."

