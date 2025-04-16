Integral Metals responds to China’s rare earth export restrictions

Calgary-based Integral Metals (CSE: INTG; OTC: ITGLF) has responded to the recent decision by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs to implement new export restrictions on essential rare earth elements, which took effect on April 4, 2025.

The new export controls will impact the supply of several vital rare earth elements, including samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium, which are integral to a wide range of high-tech and defense applications.

The company believes that China's recent decision to impose export restrictions on critical rare earth elements highlights the growing global dependence on these materials and emphasizes the need for North America to secure a stable, independent supply.



As the dominant global producer of rare earths, China’s actions reinforce the pressing need for the development of a robust and sustainable rare earth supply chain within North America. This move further reinforces the urgency for North American self-sufficiency in securing access to these vital resources.

Integral Metals is advancing its exploration efforts at the Woods Creek property in Montana and the Burntwood property in Manitoba. Both properties are in strategic regions aimed at reducing North America’s reliance on foreign rare earth elements.

Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals, commented, "China’s export restrictions have highlighted the importance of securing a stable, domestic supply of rare earth elements. At Integral, we are focused on advancing exploration at our Woods Creek and Burntwood properties, strategically located to help reduce North America's reliance on foreign sources and contribute to a more self-sufficient supply chain."

