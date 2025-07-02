Inventus Mining signs milling agreement With McEwen

Inventus Mining (TSXV: IVS) announced it has signed a milling agreement with McEwen Mining to process bulk sample material from its 100%-owned Pardo gold project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Under this agreement, Inventus will process bulk sample material at McEwen’s Stock Mill and can handle up to 5,000 tonnes per month, reaching a total of up to 45,000 tonnes. In 2017, the Stock Mill processed a 1,000-tonne bulk sample from Pardo, which yielded an average grade of 4.2 g/t gold with an 89% recovery rate. Inventus expects that optimized conditions, as indicated by previous metallurgical testing, could increase recoveries to 95%.

Wesley Whymark, president and head of exploration for Inventus, commented: “Signing a milling agreement with McEwen Mining is a major milestone for the company. Our Bulk Sample extraction is progressing well with ore being blasted in preparation for the crushing and trucking to McEwen’s Stock Mill for an intended late July processing run. This program is the start of something transformative for the Company. The data and gold revenue generated from this program will build value for shareholders by demonstrating the economics of near-surface flat-lying gold mineralization at Pardo.”

Inventus Mining is blasting and trucking gold mineralization from 007 North to McEwen’s Stock Mill for processing, set to begin in late July. The site targets flat-lying gold within six metres of surface, previously graded at 3.84 g/t gold over 1.82 metres.

Drilling, which resumed on June 25th, is defining the remaining 30,000 tonnes for the bulk sample while advancing phase 2 resource drilling to prepare for a inaugural resource estimate. Updates will follow as the program progresses.

For further information visit www.InventusMining.com.