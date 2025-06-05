Inventus reports average grade and thickness of 3.84 g/t gold over 1.82 m at Pardo

Inventus Mining (TSXV: IVS) has reported drilling results from its first planned 5,000-tonnes bulk sample site at its Pardo gold project, situated 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Drilling at the first bulk sample site, 007 North, outlined approximately 5,000 tonnes and revealed an average grade and thickness of 3.84 g/t gold and 1.82 metres. Notable drill intercepts include: 12.92 g/t gold over 1.49 metres; 9.76 g/t gold over 1.76 metres; 6.85 g/t gold over 2.41 metres; 5.19 g/t gold over 2.28 metres; 6.69 g/t gold over 1.60 metres; and 5.31 g/t gold over 1.89 metres.

The team has completed the first stage of drilling to define approximately 15,000 tonnes, while results for Trench 1, the second bulk sample site containing approximately 10,000 tonnes, are pending and expected soon.

Inventus Mining has finished the grade control drilling program for the first of two bulk sample sites at 007 North, with assays confirmed for this site. The team began the initial grade control drilling program on May 5th to define approximately 15,000 tonnes of the planned 45,000-tonne bulk sample program. The drilling crew concluded a total of 68 holes for 623 metres on May 23rd. Of those, 33 holes defined about 5,000 tonnes of material at the 007 North site.

The recent drilling, along with previously drilled holes in 2018 and 2024 within the planned pit area, revealed an average grade and thickness of 3.84 g/t gold and 1.82 metres. Assay results exceeded the team's 3 g/t assumption for the first bulk sample site, boosting their confidence in advancing to the next stage. The drilling team also completed 35 holes at the trench 1 site, with assay results expected soon.

Wesley Whymark, president and head of exploration, commented: “We are very pleased with the strong assay results from our first bulk sample site at 007 North. The average grade and thickness have exceeded our expectations and surpassed our initial three g/t gold assumption, reinforcing the high-grade, near-surface potential of the Pardo project. These results give us the confidence to advance to the next phase of the program, which includes finalizing a milling agreement, initiating extraction of the first 5,000 tonnes, commencing phase 2 resource drilling and additional grade control drilling to define the remaining 30,000 tonnes of the bulk sample program.”

For further information visit www.InventusMining.com.