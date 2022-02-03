IsoEnergy assays 20%+ uranium oxide at Larocque East property in Athabasca Basin

IsoEnergy (TSXV: ISO; OTC: ISENF) received high-grade assays of 20.4% uranium oxide over 6.5 metres, including 34.5% over 3.5 metres from the Hurricane zone at its Larocque East project in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

The company also noted 7.5 metres grading 4.5% uranium oxide in an expansion hole to the south and 0.5 metre at 3.1% uranium oxide in another hole. These results confirm potential expansion of the Hurricane zone.

The 100%-owned Larocque East property consists of 33 claims totalling 167.8 sq. km. The property is adjacent to IsoEnergy’s Geiger property and 35 km northwest of the McClean Lake uranium mine and mill owned by Orano Canada (77.5%), Denison Mines (22.5%) and OURD Canada (7.5%). The property covers a 15-km-long extension of the Larocque Lake conductor system.

The July 2018 discovery of the Hurricane zone was made only eight weeks after IsoEnergy acquired the property. The hole returned 8.5 metres grading 1.26% uranium oxide, including 2.5 metres at 3.58%. Drilling continued with 29 drill holes in 2019, 48 holes in 2020, and 16 holes in 2021.

The zone is known to extend 375 metres along strike, is up to 125 metres wide, and is up to 12 metres thick. The zone is open in several directions. Mineralization is polymetallic and frequently straddles the sub-Athabasca unconformity 320 metres below surface. IsoEnergy says the best intersection to date was 7.5 metres at 38.8% uranium oxide.

The Hurricane zone lies at a relatively shallow depth compared to other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. Credit: IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy’s winter drill program is underway at Larocque East.

“We are looking forward to 2022 being an exciting year for IsoEnergy as we aim to continue to expand the Hurricane zone and also direct increasing attention to exploration drilling to the eastern end of the Larocque East property,” president and CEO Tim Gabruch said in a released.

More information is posted at www.IsoEnergy.ca.