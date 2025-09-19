IsoEnergy/PurePoint score high-grade 8.1% U3O8 at Dorado

IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU; SX: ISO) and Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV: PTU; US-OTC: PTUUF) announced the receipt of partial assay results from the summer drill program at the companies flagship 50/50 joint venture Dorado project, located on the southeastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

The highlight comes from drill hole PG25-07A, which returned 2.1 metres grading 1.6% U₃O₈, including 0.4 metres at 8.1% U₃O₈ and an additional 4.9 metres at 0.52% U₃O₈ representing the most significant assay intervals reported to date from the Nova discovery zone.

Chris Frostad, president and CEO of Purepoint Uranium, commented: "Eight percent uranium is an excellent grade from the centre of the very strong radioactive interval drilled by hole 7A. These assays reinforce the strength of this newly discovered system and provide a solid anchor point as we continue to test the mineralized structure in all directions."

Highlights: Drill hole PG25-07A intersected 0.4 metres grading 8.1% U3O8 within a 2.1-metre interval grading 1.6% U3O8 at the Nova discovery zone, and the hole also returned 4.9 metres at 0.52% U3O8 that included 0.4 metres at 2.9% U3O8. The team fast-tracked select samples from PG25-07A for assay to confirm uranium grades and mineral composition, while full assays from all holes remain pending.

The crew completed a total of 5,030 metres across 11 holes before wildfires curtailed the planned 5,400-metre summer drill program. Additional drilling at the Serin and Turaco targets within the Dorado project provided valuable data for calibration of the project’s geophysics. The team deferred the Celeste project drill program because of ongoing wildfire risks across northern Saskatchewan. The company plans follow-up programs for early 2026 pending final assays and geologic and geophysical interpretation.

Despite having time and budget remaining, the program was cut short due to regional wildfires that limited helicopter access and created hazardous field conditions. As a result, drilling at the nearby Celeste project, also a Purepoint-IsoEnergy joint venture, has been deferred to a future program.

More information is posted on www.IsoEnergy.ca and www.PurePoint.ca.