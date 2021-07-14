Ivanhoe orders Epiroc battery-electric equipment for Platreef

Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has won an order for battery-electric mining equipment from Ivanplats that will be used to develop its greenfield mine in South Africa in the most sustainable and productive manner possible.

Ivanplats, a subsidiary of Canadian mining company Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN: OTC: IVPAF), has ordered several Boomer M2 battery face drill rigs and Scooptram ST14 battery loaders. The new Platreef underground mine, which will trial the emissions-free machines during its initial development phase, will produce palladium, rhodium, platinum, nickel, copper and gold.

Ivanplats intends to use all battery-electric vehicles in their mining fleet at Platreef.

The order exceeds $13 million in value and was booked in the second quarter 2021.

“Battery-electric equipment is increasingly embraced by mining companies as it provides a healthier work environment, lower total operating costs, and higher productivity says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “The technology is now well established, and Epiroc is driving this change toward emissions-free mining.”

“This partnership with Epiroc for emissions-free mining equipment at the Platreef mine is an important first step towards achieving our net-zero carbon emissions goals while mining metals required for a cleaner environment,” says Marna Cloete, Ivanhoe’s president and CFO.

Boomer M2 battery face drill rigs and Scooptram ST14 battery loaders are built in Sweden and are automation ready and equipped with Epiroc’s telematics solution Certiq. The equipment will be delivered early in 2022. Epiroc will also provide on-site operator and maintenance training to Ivanplats.

Epiroc will offer its complete fleet of underground mining equipment as battery-electric versions by 2025, and its full fleet for surface operations as BEVs by 2030.

Visit www.Epiroc.com for more information about battery-electric equipment.