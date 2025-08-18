Jennmar extends international reach with Weber buy

Jennmar is strengthening its position in the international market with the purchase of Weber Mining and Tunnelling. The acquisition brings to Jennmar a high-quality portfolio of resin and foam products for critical applications.

Weber is a leading specialized manufacturer of resins and foams for strata stabilization and roof support to the mining and tunneling industries. Through its successful track record of innovation and R&D, Weber's proprietary portfolio of foam and resin products has continuously evolved to meet the needs of the mining industry and today serves an international customer base across the hard rock mining, civil and tunneling, and soft rock mining industries.

The acquisition expands Jennmar's access to international markets through Weber's facility footprint, including manufacturing plants in France and Poland, and a strong base of customer relationships. Weber's patented resin products will enhance Jennmar's mining and tunneling solutions, particularly in support of growing demand for hard rock mining globally. Together, the companies will offer customers an expanded suite of products and services, backed by a shared commitment to safety, quality, and performance. Jennmar will also apply its operational scale and technical expertise to accelerate the integration and availability of Weber's products across its global portfolio.

Jennmar will also apply its operational scale and technical expertise to accelerate the integration and availability of Weber's products across its global portfolio. Including this transaction, Jennmar has completed over US$150 million in acquisitions in Europe in 2025, underscoring the company's deep commitment to serving customers in the region.

