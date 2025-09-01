JordProxa to build CO₂ system for Iluka’s rare earths project

Iluka Resources has awarded JordProxa a contract to supply a custom-engineered CO₂ capture plant for its flagship Eneabba rare earths refinery in Western Australia. This facility will be the first of its kind in Australia and one of only a few rare earths refineries outside China.

This contract strengthens the partnership between Iluka and JordProxa, building on their earlier agreement for ten modular evaporation plants at Eneabba. The CO₂ capture plant is designed to recover carbon dioxide from boiler off-gas using an aqua ammonia solution, producing a controlled ammonium carbonate/bicarbonate mixture at the desired pH. This process is essential for meeting ammonia emission standards and achieving accurate CO₂ recovery, which is vital for downstream chemical processes.

JordProxa’s solution includes three gas processing columns: one for gas conditioning and primary cooling/polishing, and two for CO₂ absorption and final gas refining. The system has been carefully engineered to minimize energy consumption and operating costs without sacrificing recovery efficiency or environmental standards.

Large columns are supplied loose for on-site assembly, while pumps, heat exchangers, and ancillary systems are delivered in modular skids. This approach simplifies installation, reduces on-site risks, and ensures quality through controlled off-site fabrication.

This project demonstrates JordProxa’s commitment to sustainable innovation and providing integrated process solutions for critical minerals projects.

More information is posted on www.JordProxa.com.