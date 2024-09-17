Joshua Gold hits 96.6 g/t and 54.3 g/t gold at Tecumseh 

Joshua Gold Resources (OTC Pink:JSHG) announced encouraging preliminary results from its July 2024 sampling program at the Tecumseh gold property in northern Ontario. The findings confirm high-grade gold along with significant levels of copper, cobalt and silver.

Notable results include two gold assays from the A shaft area: 96.6 g/t and 5.05 g/t. The E and F vein trends returned significant gold with assays of 37.8 g/t, 51.4 g/t and 54.3 g/t.

Historical data further supports the property’s potential of 15.1 g/t gold from quartz vein samples collected between 2011 and 2024, while eight large composite grab samples from 1996 averaged 39.7 g/t gold. Additionally, historical drilling, including hole GM-4-86, reported promising assays with a highlight of 21.71 g/t gold over 0.1 metre, suggesting proximity to an undiscovered gold zone nearby.

Soil analysis detected anomalous concentrations of copper, cobalt and silver, indicating potential extensions of known vein systems and new mineralization zones.

Situated 2 km north of the historic Norstar gold-copper mine, which had a grade of 7.2 g/t gold, Tecumseh shares similar geological features. The success of the Norstar mine suggests that Tecumseh could hold significant mineralization potential.

The company plans to conduct further ground geophysics and detailed mapping to refine exploration targets and enhance understanding of the property’s mineralization patterns.

“Based on these new results, it is clear that our Tecumseh property continues to demonstrate its gold potential,” said Joshua Gold president and CEO Ben Fuschino. “We are excited to get our team back to the site and are looking forward to analyzing the results of that exploration."

For more information, visit www.JoshuaGoldResources.com.