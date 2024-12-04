Junior explorer Kesselrun receives $200K grant from Ontario program

Kesselrun Resources (TSXV: KES; OITCQB: KSSRF) has been selected to receive up to $200,000 from the Ontario government’s Junior Exploration Program (OJEP). The company says it will use the funds for geophysical and geological surveys of its 100%-owned Huronian gold project west of Thunder Bay, Ont.

“This funding is vital to supporting grass roots exploration of mineral projects throughout Ontario,” said Kesselrun president and CEO Michael Thompson. “Field work is winding up in the next week and the results of the geological and geophysical surveys are expected to yield multiple targets for field follow up and drill testing in 2025."

The former Huronian mine was discovered in 1870 by a pair of trappers. Mining began two years later, and a stamp mill was used to process the ore, making this northwest Ontario’s first gold mine. A shaft was sunk in 1913, and limited bulk sampling followed in 1921. The mine was in commercial production during the 1930s when it produced about 30,000 oz. gold.

Kesselrun says there is a historic (non-43-101 compliant) of 44,592 oz. in indicated material grading 15.3 g/t gold and 501,377 oz. within inferred material grading 14.4 g/t gold. The company considers the known zones to be open at depth and along strike. Multiple high-grade and bulk tonnage targets remain to be investigated.

