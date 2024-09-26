JV Article: HPY’s circular ore sorters achieve largest mineral processing capacity in industry

Ganzhou HPY Technology Co. Ltd., an enterprise company specializing in the research, development, and manufacture of ore sorting machines using pioneer sensor technologies and AI algorithms, is approaching its 10th anniversary next year, while marking some major milestones this year.

The company’s groundbreaking Circle Series ring-shaped ore sorter received two 2024 Mining Technology Excellence Awards, in the Innovation and Environmental categories, and this summer it inaugurated its new Headquarters and Testing Center in Jiangxi province.

The new HPY headquarters houses the world's largest sensor-based ore sorting testing center, an area covering 26,000 m2, an advanced R&D center, and a comprehensive manufacturing and assembly center occupying 57,000 m2.

At the Mining Technology Excellence Awards, the Innovation Award recognized the Circle Series’ revolutionary approach to ore sorting that has significantly enhanced processing efficiency within the mining industry.

HPY's new Headquarters and Testing Center in Jiangxi province. Image: HPY Technology.

HPY Technology’s “Sensor-based Ore Sorting Machine and High-tech Mining Technology Manufacturing Project” gained the entrance ticket into the second quarter of Ganzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone Construction Project 2023 and aims to industrialize sensor-based ore sorting machines and high-end mining robots.

Working with over 100 mining companies, and with an 80% domestic market share in China, the company is eyeing an expanded reach into global markets.

“What we're trying to achieve through R&D is the flexibility of being able to provide a customized solution for each project that we take on,” says VP of the HPY Technology and Overseas Market Director, Shuhao Zhou.

At the new headquarters, 100 out of the 400 employees are specifically focused on the R&D of products and sensors manufactured in house.

“We've taken a very strong step towards continuing to innovate in an industry where you see very common principles and products across the different players,” Zhou says.

While HPY Technology focuses on advanced machine vision by utilizing XRT, camera imaging, hyperspectral, near-infrared, far-infrared, UV light, and other sensor technologies, Zhou says HPY Technology’s ability to differentiate in the market is its innovation in XRT.

Reaching decarbonization goals

The Circle Series is the world’s only ring-shaped ore sorting machine, featuring an innovative feed system that not only boosts processing capacity but also significantly reduces energy consumption. This unique design enhances the efficiency of delivering material to the sorting sensors.

“Unlike the typical conveyor belts, which operate between three to seven kilowatts, the Circle Series’ feeding disc consumes just 0.75 kilowatts,” explains Global Market Manager, Jason Tatman.

“This results in a substantial reduction in energy consumption for the material feed mechanism. Additionally, because the Circle Series doesn't require a vibrating hopper, which is common in traditional sorting systems, there’s further energy savings.”

HPY's award - winning Circle Series ore sorters. Image: HPY Technology.

The Circle Series can introduce the ore feed at 360 degrees, a design that not only lowers energy use but also enhances both sorting efficiency and processing capacity. The increase in throughput capacity follows the geometric principles of circle diameter, which provides an increase of approximately 3.14 times over traditional belt sorters.

Sensor-based ore sorting machines are engineered to improve operational efficiency while minimizing both operational costs and environmental impact. By removing waste rock early in the comminution process, companies can drastically reduce electricity and water usage, as well as limit the need for hazardous chemical reagents in downstream beneficiation.

“The compact size of the Circle Series is another distinct advantage. With a footprint of just 16.6 m2, it occupies significantly less space than traditional belt sorters,” Tatman points out. “This makes it easier to integrate into existing operations, while still delivering a 2-3 times increase in processing capacity compared to conventional ore sorting machines.”

Modular design for maximum efficiency

Across the entire product line, air jets are designed as modular pieces, as opposed to a conventional singular air jet design, which can result in up to 16 hours maintenance time to replace an air jet. That kind of downtime can have a big impact on a mine’s operations and production.

“The modular air jets (HF-01 Series) we’ve developed have significantly improved the performance and durability of the air jets used in our sorters,” explains Tatman.

“These modular components are corrosion-resistant, feature specialized anti-clogging passages, can achieve up to 300 sprays per second, and extend the overall lifespan of the air jets. Additionally, the design reduces maintenance time to around 10 minutes, which is a substantial improvement. The modular setup allows for quick and easy replacement - if an issue arises with a singular faulty air jet, the module can be swiftly removed and replaced, minimizing downtime.”

HPY Technology recognizes that every mining operation deals with ores containing unique mineral compositions. To meet this challenge, the company develops custom algorithm models specifically tailored to the mineralogy of each client's operation. At the core of this process is the proprietary Wenshu Algorithm, designed exclusively for use in sensor-based ore sorting systems.

HPY's award - winning Circle Series ore sorters. Image: HPY Technology.

At HPY Technology’s new headquarters, the R&D team is actively collecting data from mining operations, analyzing ore samples, conducting feasibility studies, and running industrial test trials on the sorting machines to ensure every system is optimized for the project’s specific needs.

“We want to ensure that the algorithms are precisely calibrated for each project,” Tatman emphasizes.

“This approach not only reflects the extensive work we’ve accomplished over the past few years but also positions us to meet the increasing demand for customized solutions moving forward,”

HPY Technology is gearing up for MINExpo International in Las Vegas Convention Center from September 24-26, 2024 at the North Hall, Booth #1746.

Tatman and Zhou will share their expertise in sensor-based ore sorting with mining professionals worldwide. Their focus will be discussing solutions that support decarbonization goals and enhance operational efficiency, helping to revolutionize the mining industry.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by HPY Technology and produced in co-operation with MINING.com. For more information visit hpysorting.com.