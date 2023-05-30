JV Article: Siemens provides process tech to global market from Ontario plant

Siemens Canada, part of a globally connected network, is now able to supply all its process instrumentation technologies to the global market from its factory located in Peterborough, Ont., Canada.

“The 17,000-square-metre (183,000 sq. ft) manufacturing plant has a breadth of product, and this variety positions it as a leader managing the needs of the industries that it supports,” says Peterborough plant manager, Ian Almond.

Siemens is the only process instrumentation manufacturer on the market today that also offers a complement of static and dynamic weighing technologies. These include weigh feeders, dry solids impact flow-meters, and belt scales. Many customers would recognize these technologies under the legacy Milltronics branding – a name still well known today.

The Peterborough plant has historically been the “centre of excellence” within Siemens for level, weighing, and process protection technologies. Replicating world class production processes from its other global factories, the plant has been able to establish lean manufacturing for its other portfolios including flow, pressure, temperature, and valve positioner assembly.

The last few years have presented new challenges. Like other organizations, Siemens was also impacted by supply chain challenges that caused lead-time stability issues. However, with its powerful global procurement, strategic inventory increases, and increased local supply, the company has been able to mitigate many of those risks.

“For some products, the Peterborough facility can receive an order in the morning and have supply on a truck by the afternoon,” Almond notes.

Inventory at Peterborough plant in Ontario. Image from Siemens Canada

Sustainable supply chains

Siemens embraces the importance of being environmentally responsible and has set aggressive targets to become carbon neutral.

“Siemens is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030 in our Scope 1 and 2 emissions – that's our internal operations. This will positively impact other organizations’ Scope 3,” says Amy Geisberger, Sustainability Manager for Siemens Canada. “We also have goals to be carbon neutral by 2050 in our Scope 3 – selling products and services that are lower carbon for the mining industry.”

Siemens recognizes the significant challenges faced by the mining industry as companies pursue their carbon footprint reduction targets, and it sees the Peterborough factory as a key piece of that solution.

“We can help the mining value chain be more environmentally sustainable,” Geisberger says. “We can help them be more efficient in their operations and save resources with the products and the services that we offer.”

Siemens is committed to supporting the mining industry in its transition to carbon neutrality; especially as the world becomes more reliant on critical minerals and moves towards a low carbon economy and electrified operations and fleet.

The Peterborough factory's continuous improvements and investment in production, supply chain, and reduction of carbon emissions will bring value to its customers as well. Siemens recognizes that continuing to invest in and adopt more sustainable practices will enable it to not only remain competitive, but to be a leader in this space.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Siemens and produced in cooperation with Mining.com. Visit www.siemens.com for more information.