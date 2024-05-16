JV Video: LithiumBank partners up for more DLE returns in Alberta

By Northern Miner Staff May 16, 2024
LithiumBank Resources COO Kevin Piepgrass.

LithiumBank Resources (TSXV: LBNK; US-OTC: LBNKF) and partner Go2Lithium continue to demonstrate cost reductions and improved project economics for their direct lithium extraction (DLE) projects in Alberta, COO Kevin Piepgrass said last month at an industry event.

“Using Go2Lithium’s technology enabling a higher recovery rate, and also using reagents that are really significantly less cost, is driving improved economics,” Piepgrass said.

This partnership has demonstrated a 37% reduction in operating expenses and a higher recovery rate at their pilot plant in Calgary, showing potential for commercial production of LithiumBank’s preliminary economic assessment-stage Boardwalk project.

Piepgrass spoke with Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, D.C., in April.

