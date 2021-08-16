JV Article: Trench Metals summer drilling program explores new uranium find in Athabasca Basin

A company flying under the industry radar, Trench Metals Corp. (TSX V: TMC, FWB: 33H2) has made an exciting discovery in the heart of Canada’s Athabasca Basin and has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Gorilla Lake uranium project.

Trench Metals’ 2021 summer drill program kicked off in July, consisting of geological mapping, surface sampling and short hole drilling utilizing back-pack drills, capable of reaching depths of up to 30 feet.

Gorilla Lake is located in the Cluff Lake area of Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Uranium district. The Athabasca District is known as the home to the highest grade of uranium deposits in the world, accounting for 18% of global uranium production and hosts both the McArthur River and Cigar Lake mines — the largest and highest-grade in the world that have produced over 60 million pounds of yellow cake.

“Canada’s Athabasca Basin will be essential for providing a reliable source of uranium, not just for Canada, but for the world,” says Trench Metals CEO Simon Cheng.

“China and India together account for nearly 3-billion people and they are making a big move to Nuclear with 25 new power plants by 2027 and nearly 60 more already planned,” Cheng says.

“Add to this the work being done on small rapidly deployable nuclear reactors capable of powering smaller cities and the demand for uranium will only increase.”

The Gorilla Lake Project comprises nearly 7,000 hectares near the Shea Creek uranium deposit. Trench Metals’ current ongoing exploration programs aim to further identify and understand known uranium abnormalities on the Gorilla Lake property to further define the resource estimate.

According to the company’s technical report, nearby deposits in the Cluff Lake area, as summarized by the Saskatchewan Geological Survey in 2003, include a D Zone Deposit of complex mineralogy that was the original discovery at Cluff Lake and was the richest of the deposits, with production of 110,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 3.79%U.

Similarly, UEX Corp.’s Shea Creek project, comprised of the Kianna, Anne, and Collette deposits, approximately 23 km south of Gorilla Lake, contain a combined NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate using a cut-off grade of 0.30% U3O8; including 63.57 million pounds U3O8 in the Indicated mineral resource category comprising 1,872,600 tonnes grading 1.54% U3O8 and 24.53 million pounds of U3O8 in the Inferred mineral resource category comprising 1,068,900 tonnes grading 1.04% U3O8.

Trench Metals drlling.

The Trench Metals field team is on the ground at the Gorilla Lake Property and drills are currently turning.

“We are in the right place. This is the right time. And we are excited about this opportunity to be a part of discoveries that will power our future,” Cheng says. “With world wide demand for electricity set to skyrocket and with more than 50 reactors set to come online in the next six years, the uranium that will fuel those reactors will be in high demand.”

The company’s geologist, Dr. Peter Born was instrumental in the early work to discover and map Uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin and has more than 20 years of experience in the area.

“The conditions at Gorilla Lake this summer are perfect for exploration,” says Dr. Born. “The on-site team of experts is well under way and making good progress. In addition to mapping and short hole drilling, the field crew will be utilizing Radiation Solutions RS125 scintillometers to identify radioactive samples at surface and further defining our three target anomalies.”

Trench Metals anticipates first assay results in Q421.

The preceding Joint-Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Trench Metals Corp., and produced in co-operation with Canadian Mining Journal. Visit https://trenchmetals.com/ for more information.