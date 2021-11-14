JV: Trailbreaker Resources is finding gold in Canada’s last frontier

Canadian explorer Trailbreaker Resources (TSXV: TBK, US-OTC: APRAF) is focused on discovering gold in underexplored regions of North America.

The company holds a portfolio of four gold properties throughout British Columbia and the Yukon Territory and has “a track record of effective grassroots exploration and successful project generation using the latest scientific methods and technologies,” says Daithi Mac Gearailt, Trailbreaker’s president and CEO.

“We have a unique talent for finding and exploring prospective areas that have been previously overlooked for gold — potentially due to low gold prices at the time — and proving that they have district-scale potential,” he said.

This talent appears to have paid off as the company advances its 100%-owned flagship Atsutla gold project in northern B.C., about 70 km south of the B.C.-Yukon border and 130 km northwest of Dease Lake. In a Nov. 1, 2021, news release, Trailbreaker announced the definition of four high-grade gold zones over 26 km and confirmed the discovery of widespread visible gold in quartz veins with grades as high as 630 grams gold per tonne.

The 37,272-hectare property sits within a highly prospective region that hosts several gold projects. These include Brixton Metals’ (TSXV: BBB; US-OTC: BBBXF) Thorn gold-copper-silver property, about 110 km southwest of Atsutla, the Taurus gold deposit, owned by Hawthorne Gold (TSXV: HGC.V; US-OTC: HWTHF), 75 km to the east, and Copper Fox Metals’ (TSXV: CCU; US-OTC: CPFXF) Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project, approximately 240 km to the south.

According to Mac Gearailt, although placer gold was discovered in the area surrounding Atsutla in the early 1900s, there has been no recorded gold exploration in the area since.

Last year, Trailbreaker completed a first-pass reconnaissance exploration program on the project, collecting a total of 185 soil and 94 rock grab samples. Assays from the program returned up to 164 g/t gold in quartz veins and up to 0.81 g/t gold in soil samples.

The 2021 program followed up on the discoveries made in 2020 and also included initial exploration of newly staked ground on the property, with geological mapping, airborne magnetic and radiometric surveying, and the collection of 2,100 soil and 532 rock samples.

The program “was highly effective at generating a huge amount of data on Atsulta, leading to the discovery of four zones of high-grade gold mineralization,” Mac Gearailt said.

The first zone, Highlands, hosts high-grade gold and silver veins with visible gold showings over a 750-metres by 600-metres area with assays returning up to 630 g/t gold and 1,894 g/t silver in rock samples. The second, Christmas Creek (2 km east of Highlands) represents a new high-grade discovery with prospector grab samples assaying at up to 102 g/t gold and 524 g/t silver.

Newly discovered visible gold in quartz at the Highlands zone on the Atsutla gold project. Credit Trailbreaker Resources

The third zone, Willie Jack, about 4 km south of Highlands, is a 1.25-km-long anomalous gold-in-soil trend. Rock samples from a series of quartz veins trending over 700 metres returned values up to 9.89 g/t gold. The last zone, Swan, about 24 km east of Highlands, hosts a 900-metres by 700-metres gold-silver-arsenic-antimony-copper-molybdenum-lead soil anomaly, with soil samples returning up to 0.41 g/t gold and rock samples up to 11.5 g/t gold and 175 grams silver.

The recently released assays “have far exceeded our expectations and confirmed the source of the extensive gold-in-soil anomalies at the Willie Jack and Swan zones,” said Mac Gearailt.

“Over a very short time span, we have identified an area of untapped potential. Our exploration work indicates there is potential for a new gold district and has allowed us to start planning a drill program for Astulta.”

Trailbreaker is also progressing its other properties in B.C. These include its 1,728-hectare McMurdo property, 30 km southwest of Golden, and the Skelly property, a 2,526-hectare grassroots project, approximately 100 km south of Whitehorse in the Yukon Territory, that shows potential for significant gold and silver discoveries. The company also owns the 66,200-hectare Plateau project in the Selwyn basin, about 120 km east of Mayo, Yukon Territory, which hosts a district-scale gold system.

The preceding Joint-Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES and produced in cooperation with Canadian Mining Journal. Visit www.trailbreakerresources.com for more information.