JV Video: AME searches for new president amid fast-changing BC regulatory landscape

The Association for Mineral Exploration is vital in British Columbia’s mineral exploration scene. It advocates for changes in laws, such as updating the Mineral Tenure Act and simplifying the claim staking process.

The search is on to find a new president to replace Keerit Jutla. His term began in August 2023 and ended in February. Bold reforms and strong advocacy marked it. The Northern Miner caught up with him in late January for his parting interview.

“We either learn to compromise or our collective future will be compromised in this industry,” Jutla said during the AME’s annual Roundup event in Vancouver.

He gave a clear reminder that working together and engaging early with Indigenous partners is key. Jutla says that despite his departure, the spirit of partnership must persist.

Watch the full chat below with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.