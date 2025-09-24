JV Video: Canagold touts BC’s New Polaris, antimony upside

By Northern Miner Staff September 24, 2025 At 6:00 pm
Canagold Resources CEO Catalin Kilofliski in conversation with TNM’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby.

Canagold Resources (TSX: CCM; US-OTC: CRCUF) recently released a feasibility study for the New Polaris gold project in northwest British Columbia, highlighting a low-cost underground mine.

The company is focusing on antimony to improve its economics and enhance its appeal for critical metals. The report pegs the all-in sustaining costs at about $1,247 (C$1,733) per oz. and startup capital at $250 million.

“Anything to do with making money from antimony is upside potential,” CEO Catalin Kilofliski said at the Precious Metals Summit, noting the study’s economics don’t yet include antimony revenue.

Canagold this year estimated the antimony resource at about 5,600 tonnes of inferred metal. The company also noted its ongoing partnership with the Taku River Tlingit First Nation, as the project is on their territory.

Antimony is considered a critical mineral in Canada and the U.S. Kilofliski believes New Polaris, near Juneau, Alaska, could turn into a high-grade gold-antimony producer as permitting moves forward.

Watch the full interview below with The Northern Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby.

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in partnership with The Northern Miner.

