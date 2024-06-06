JV Video: Ecora Resources coal revenue rises as battery metals future beckons, CEO says

Ecora Resources (TSX: ECOR) saw a big uplift in coal contributions to first-quarter revenue as the Kestrel underground mine restarted in Queensland, Australia, CEO Marc Bishop Lafleche said in a recent interview.

Despite royalties from the legacy metallurgical coal mine currently driving revenue growth, the company plans to pivot to copper, nickel, and cobalt, he said at the Energy Transition Metals Summit last month in Washington, D.C.

“We're strategically shifting towards battery metals, which are crucial for the future of energy storage and electric vehicles,” he told The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby.

Bishop also discussed the current dealmaking environment, saying the advantages of royalty and streaming models “really shine” as a non-dilutive form of financing in a tough market.

