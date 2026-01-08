JV video: Frontier Lithium advances Ontario mine and plant

Frontier Lithium (TSXV: FL; US-OTC: LITOF) is advancing its integrated PAK mine-and-refinery plan in northern Ontario, with CEO Trevor Walker targeting a final investment decision in late 2027 or early 2028 and first production near the end of the decade.

A May 2025 feasibility study outlines 31.1 million tonnes of proven and probable reserves grading 1.5% lithium oxide for a 31-year open-pit mine and mill producing about 200,000 tonnes a year of 6% spodumene concentrate. The plan carries a post-tax net present value of about $932 million (US$672.5 million) for a construction cost of about $943 million.

“It’s not about cutting corners; it’s about bringing people together – government, industry and Indigenous communities – to get a world-class project permitted and built in Ontario,” Walker told Mining.com host Rachel Lee.

Government support for the downstream plant includes letters of intent from Ottawa and Queen’s Park to help fund the Thunder Bay conversion facility. Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation holds a 7.5% project interest and can increase it to 25%, aligning offtake and equity to back construction, Walker said.

