JV Video: Kirkland Lake Discoveries drills on Lucky Strike gold project in Ontario

Kirkland Lake Discoveries (TSXV: KLDC; US-OTC: KLKLF) says it's almost finished a 4,000-metre drilling program on the Hurricane intrusive zone of its Lucky Strike property in northern Ontario.

“This is a zone that's virtually untested in the last 100 years," Stefan Sklepowicz, vice-president of corporate development, says in a new video. "There's about 4,000 meters total that have gone into it. We're doubling that, and the target that we're hitting is 7 km by 3 km, so it's absolutely huge."

Sklepowicz spoke with The Northern Miner's Western Editor, Henry Lazenby, at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's annual convention in Toronto in March. Watch the full conversation below.

https://vimeo.com/928375391?share=copy

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.