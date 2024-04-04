JV Video: Miners need top software to organize complex ESG, Onyen CEO says

Heightened calls for environmental, social and governmental improvements in mining and hundreds of standards around the world requires industry-leading software, Onyen CEO […]
By Henry Lazenby April 4, 2024 At 10:11 am
Onyen CEO Laurie Clark PDAC 2024
New software can help miners navigate hundreds of global ESG standards, Onyen CEO Laurie Clark says. Credit: The Northern Miner

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Heightened calls for environmental, social and governmental improvements in mining and hundreds of standards around the world requires industry-leading software, Onyen CEO and founder Laurie Clark says in a new video.

The Toronto-based company is using artificial intelligence to identify patterns, gaps, metrics and how companies progress, Clark says during an interview at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's annual convention this month.

"When they see their progression and then they get reports of where their gaps are and where they're going to be heading, that is totally different," Clark said. "It's a unique capability."

The Onyen CEO spoke with The Northern Miner's Western Editor, Henry Lazenby in Toronto. Watch the full conversation below.

https://vimeo.com/928142222?share=copy

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Apr 08 2024 - Apr 09 2024
Sodium-Ion Battery Tech 2024
Apr 15 2024 - Apr 16 2024
Canadian Shale Water Management 2024
Apr 16 2024 - Apr 16 2024
PGO Virtual Symposium 2024
Apr 17 2024 - Apr 18 2024
Mining Health and Safety Conference

Related Posts