JV Video: Miners need top software to organize complex ESG, Onyen CEO says

Heightened calls for environmental, social and governmental improvements in mining and hundreds of standards around the world requires industry-leading software, Onyen CEO and founder Laurie Clark says in a new video.

The Toronto-based company is using artificial intelligence to identify patterns, gaps, metrics and how companies progress, Clark says during an interview at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's annual convention this month.

"When they see their progression and then they get reports of where their gaps are and where they're going to be heading, that is totally different," Clark said. "It's a unique capability."

The Onyen CEO spoke with The Northern Miner's Western Editor, Henry Lazenby in Toronto. Watch the full conversation below.