JV Video: Monetary Metals offers yields on gold

Bullion can pay interest – in metals, Monetary Metals CEO Keith Weiner says.

The company has established a program that leases clients’ gold to refiners and jewellers, typically returning 4% a year paid in ounces.

“If you give me 100 oz., at the end of the year I give you back 104 oz.,” Weiner explained in an interview with MNINING.com anchor Devan Murugan.

He contrasted that with paying vault and insurance fees or holding exchange-traded funds that charge ongoing costs. The firm waives storage and insurance and earns only when clients do, he said.

There are two tracks with the same aim – yield on gold, paid in gold. Leases serve businesses that always hold physical metal, secured by inventory and tight controls. Non-accredited investors can use only the leasing side, Weiner said.

For producers, Monetary Metals arranges metal-denominated loans that provide non-dilutive capital and avoid currency-mismatch risk. Weiner cited a recent silver bond with Bunker Hill Mining in Idaho as an example.

Watch the full interview below:

