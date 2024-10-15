JV Video: OceanaGold aims to grow production by 30% in two years, CEO says

By Northern Miner Staff October 15, 2024 At 11:43 am
OceanaGold president and CEO Gerard Bond (L) talks to TNM’s western editor, Henry Lazenby.

OceanaGold (TSX: OGC; US-OTC: OCANF) aims to increase gold output by 30%, reaching between 620,000 to 680,000 oz. by 2026, according to president and CEO Gerard Bond.

The company’s Haile mine in South Carolina will drive the rise, supported by higher-grade ore from the underground expansion at the Macraes mine in New Zealand, Bond said last month at the Gold Forum Americas in Colorado Springs.

“The ability to find more gold at much higher grades and mine it from underground at Haile has transformed this asset,” he told The Northern Miner. “We’ve added Palomino to reserves, expanded Horseshoe Underground, and see more potential at Ledbetter 4. It’s a bright future of high-grade material feeding into a fixed-size mill.”

Haile’s transition to a free cash flow-generating position follows significant underground investment. Exploration successes in the Philippines and New Zealand, like WKP, could further boost future production.

