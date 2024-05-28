JV Video: Ontario eager to feed new EV plants with local mines, says mines minister

Under its Building More Mines Act and Critical Minerals Strategy, Ontario has targeted $43 billion towards its electric vehicle supply chain.

“Canadian miners, Ontario miners … we know how to build a mine sustainably, so the intent is to get the permitting done as soon as possible,” Ontario Mines Minister George Pirie said, adding the province is eager to reduce mine permitting times from 15 or 17 years.

He also emphasized the importance of electric vehicle manufacturers in southern Ontario sourcing minerals from northern Ontario, and not from far-flung locations like Indonesia or Congo, despite their nickel and cobalt riches.

Pirie spoke with The Northern Miner’s Editor-in-Chief, Alisha Hiyate, at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington D.C. in April.

