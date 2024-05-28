JV Video: Ontario eager to feed new EV plants with local mines, says mines minister

Under its Building More Mines Act and Critical Minerals Strategy, Ontario has targeted $43 billion towards its electric vehicle supply chain. “Canadian […]
By Northern Miner Staff May 28, 2024 At 10:53 am
Ontario Mines Minister George Pirie . Credit: The Northern Miner

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Under its Building More Mines Act and Critical Minerals Strategy, Ontario has targeted $43 billion towards its electric vehicle supply chain.

“Canadian miners, Ontario miners … we know how to build a mine sustainably, so the intent is to get the permitting done as soon as possible,” Ontario Mines Minister George Pirie said, adding the province is eager to reduce mine permitting times from 15 or 17 years.

He also emphasized the importance of electric vehicle manufacturers in southern Ontario sourcing minerals from northern Ontario, and not from far-flung locations like Indonesia or Congo, despite their nickel and cobalt riches.

Pirie spoke with The Northern Miner’s Editor-in-Chief, Alisha Hiyate, at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington D.C. in April.

WATCH ON THE NORTHERN MINER

https://vimeo.com/945268225?share=copy

.JV Videos are sponsored content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 29 2024 - May 30 2024
Digitalization in Mining North America
Jun 03 2024 - Jun 04 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024
Jun 03 2024 - Jun 04 2024
BATTERY TECH 2024
Jun 05 2024 - Jun 06 2024
Hydrogen Fuel Cells 2024

Related Posts