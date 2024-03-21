JV Video: Quebec boosts critical minerals plan

Quebec has added germanium, manganese and apatite to its critical minerals list to remain abreast of emerging battery technologies, Jonathan Lafontaine, strategic advisor on mining to the Quebec government, says in a new video.



The province also added aluminum and high-purity iron ore to the list, he said in an interview with The Northern Miner‘s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby, at the Producers and Developers Association of Canada’s annual convention in Toronto this month.

“The technology today is actually evolving very rapidly towards electric arc furances and that creates greener steel with fewer greenhouse gas emissions,” Lafontaine said. “To achieve that you really need that high-purity iron.”

Watch the full conversation below.

